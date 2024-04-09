State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,470 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

