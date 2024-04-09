State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 842 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of CoreCivic worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $74,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

