Stella-Jones Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$79.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$51.02 and a 12 month high of C$85.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

