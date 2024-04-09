StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STEP. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP opened at $36.37 on Monday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.26.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $131,026.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $131,026.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.