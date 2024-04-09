Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Mirion Technologies Call Options (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 667% compared to the average daily volume of 442 call options.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 504,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 439,905 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 796,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 566,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,698 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

