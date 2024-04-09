StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.