StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.82. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 802.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

