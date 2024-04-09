StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.