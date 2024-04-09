StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VJET stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

