StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
VJET stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
