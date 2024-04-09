Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

