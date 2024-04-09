Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,566 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.