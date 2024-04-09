Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.