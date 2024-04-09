Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,269 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after buying an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 689,913 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,113,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

