Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.