Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $358.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.43 and a 200-day moving average of $337.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

