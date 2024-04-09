Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,509 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 101,080 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

XJUN opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

