Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.25. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

