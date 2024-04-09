Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 12,633 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

