Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 255 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 245,203 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 595.7% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 11,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 50,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

