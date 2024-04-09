Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,433 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.