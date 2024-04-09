Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

