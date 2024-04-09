Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.47% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,109,000 after purchasing an additional 95,064 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,151,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 57,042 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.