Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

