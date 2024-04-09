Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,660 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.76 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.