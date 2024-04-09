Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,550,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 564,983 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,771,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.