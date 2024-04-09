Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 14,217 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.