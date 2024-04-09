Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,079 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 5.71% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPFF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $331,000.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QPFF opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

