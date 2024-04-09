Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 706 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $796,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $120.15.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

