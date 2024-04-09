Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

