Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.50 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

