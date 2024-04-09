Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

