Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) versus Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and Borealis Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods $17.71 million 0.17 -$19.04 million ($8.63) -0.15 Borealis Foods $29.27 million 1.10 -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -23.38

Borealis Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryve Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stryve Foods and Borealis Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods -107.52% -251.75% -49.33% Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Borealis Foods beats Stryve Foods on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; convenience store; mass merchants; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

