S&U plc (LON:SUS) Declares Dividend of GBX 50

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SUS opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a current ratio of 47.78 and a quick ratio of 58.00. S&U has a one year low of GBX 1,750 ($22.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,570 ($32.53). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,881.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,073.07. The stock has a market cap of £230.85 million, a P/E ratio of 694.44 and a beta of 0.54.

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($27.91), for a total value of £143,325 ($181,401.09). 82.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

