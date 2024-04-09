Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.91. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

