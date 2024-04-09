T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,879,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,631,133,967.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,723,657 shares of company stock worth $931,442,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

