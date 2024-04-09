T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to “Hold” by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 45,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

