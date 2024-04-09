Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the blue-jean maker will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEVI. TD Cowen upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.