TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Director Daniel Vucinic Acquires 26,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Director Daniel Vucinic purchased 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$38,766.00.

TeraGo Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TGO stock opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$36.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. TeraGo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. Research analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

