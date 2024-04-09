TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Director Daniel Vucinic Acquires 26,000 Shares of Stock

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Vucinic purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$38,766.00.

TeraGo Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TGO stock opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$36.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. TeraGo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. Research analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

