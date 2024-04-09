TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $138.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 28.1% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 227,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,755,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 78,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

