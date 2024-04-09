The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,041,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $358.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

