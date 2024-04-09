The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
The GEO Group Price Performance
GEO stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.
