The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.