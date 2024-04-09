The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $485.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $412.53 and last traded at $410.65. Approximately 349,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,268,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.07.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.80.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 180,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.62 and a 200 day moving average of $361.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

