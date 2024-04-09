The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Hershey were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $194.19 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

