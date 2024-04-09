The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The company has a market capitalization of $367.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

