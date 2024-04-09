The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,025 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RealReal worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RealReal by 59.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 930,174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in RealReal by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 815,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RealReal by 795.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

REAL opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

