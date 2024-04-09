Theratechnologies (THTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. Theratechnologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Featured Stories

