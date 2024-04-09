Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 1.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $2.25 to $2.75. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.63. 16,693,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 27,833,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Tilray by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Price Performance

About Tilray

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

