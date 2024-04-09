TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

