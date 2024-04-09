Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) CFO Stuart B. Rosenstein Sells 782,840 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart B. Rosenstein sold 782,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $9,675,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,314.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE TSQ opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.78 million. Analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

