Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average volume of 5,029 call options.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

INDA stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,403,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,350,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

